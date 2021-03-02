Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday; and 10 a.m to 2 p.m.Saturday.
For more information, go to: http://www.ellensburglibrary.org
New Fiction
“The age of witches: a novel,” by Louisa Morgan. Redhook, c2020.
“Before she disappeared: a novel,” by Lisa Gardner. Dutton, c2021
“Detransition, baby: a novel,” by Torrey Peters. One World, c2020.
“Everywhere you don't belong: a novel,” by Gabriel Bump. Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, c2020.
“The invisible life of Addie LaRue,” by V.E. Schwab. Tor, c2020.
“The liar's dictionary: a novel,” by Eley Williams. Doubleday, c2020.
“Mexican gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. Del Rey, c2020.
“The night portrait: a novel of World War II and Da Vinci's Italy,” by Laura Morelli.William Morrow, c2020.
“The once and future witches,” by Alix E. Harrow. Redhook Books/Orbit, c2020.
“Rhythm of war,” by Brandon Sanderson. Tor Fantasy, c2020.