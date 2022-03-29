Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 .m.-6 p.m., Monday-Fridday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “Free speech: a history from Socrates to social media,” by Jacob Mchangama. Basic Books, c2022.

n “The good life method: reasoning through the big questions of happiness, faith, and meaning,” by Meghan Sullivan and Paul Blaschko. Penguin Press, c2022.

n “The hard sell: crime and punishment at an opioid startup,” by Evan Hughes. Doubleday, c2022.

n “Home business tax deductions: keep what you earn,” by Stephen Fishman, J.D. Nolo, c2022.

n “Impact: how rocks from space led to life, culture, and Donkey Kong,” by Greg Brennecka. William Morrow, c2022.

n “Index, a history of the: a bookish adventure from medieval manuscripts to the digital age,” by Dennis Duncan. W.W. Norton & Company, c2022.

n “Let’s get physical: how women discovered exercise and reshaped the world,” by Danielle Friedman. G.P. Putnam’s Sons, c2022.

n “Only the rich can play: how Washington works in the new Gilded Age,” by David Wessel. PublicAffairs, c2021.

n “The rise: Kobe Bryant and the pursuit of immortality,” by Mike Sielski. St. Martin’s Press, c2022.

n “Single. On purpose: Find yourself first,” by John Kim. HarperOne, c2021.

