Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. &&
“The mosquito bowl: a game of life and death in World War II,” by Buzz Bissinger. Harper, c2022.
“The psychology of totalitarianism,” by Mattias Desmet. Chelsea Green Publishing, c2022.
“Raising antiracist children: a practical parenting guide,” by Britt Hawthorne. Simon Element, c2022.
“This is what it sounds like: what the music you love says about you,” by Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas. W.W. Norton & Company, c2022.
“Traveling different: vacation strategies for parents of the anxious, the inflexible, and the neurodiverse,” by Dawn M. Barclay. Rowman & Littlefield, c2022.
“The war on the West,” by Douglas Murray. Broadside Books, c2022.
“The way back home,” by Courtney Peppernell. Andrews McMeel Publishing, c2022.
“The withdrawal: Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan, and the fragility of U.S. power,” by Noam Chomsky and Vijay Prashad. The New Press, c2022.
“You are not a shtty parent: how to practice self -compassion and give yourself a break,” by Carla Naumburg. Workman Publishing, c2022.
“Who’s raising the kids?: big tech, big business, and the lives of children,” by Susan Linn. The New Press, c2022.
