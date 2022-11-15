Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“Atomic Days: the untold story of the most toxic place in America." Haymarket Books, c2022.
“Brave hearted: the women of the American west 1836-1880,” by Katie Hickman. Spiegel & Grau, c2022.
“The complete book of ground covers: 4000 plants that reduce maintenance, control erosion, and beautify the landscape,” by Gary Lewis. Timber Press, c2022.
“Future tense: why anxiety is good for you (even though it feels bad),” Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, PhD. Harper Wave, c2022.
“Half American: the epic story of African Americans fighting World War II at home and abroad,” by Matthew Delmont. Viking, c2022.
“How to raise an intuitive eater: raising the next generation with food and body confidence,” by Sumner Brooks, MPH, RDN, CEDRD and Amee Severson, MPP-D, RDN. St. Martin's Essentials, c2022.
“The inconvenient gospel: a southern prophet tackles war, wealth, race, and religion,” by Clarence Jordan. Plough Publishing House, c2022.
“The life of crime: detecting the history of mysteries and their creators,” by Martin Edwards. Collins Crime Club, c2022.
“Rap Capital: an Atlanta story,” by Joe Coscarelli Simon & Schuster, c2022.
“The teen interpreter: a guide to the challenges and joys of raising adolescents,” by Terri Apter. W.W. Norton & Company, c2022.
