Library Bookends Nov. 16 Nov 16, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.orgn “At hand: a coming of age story in and of the Midwest,” by Nancy Olson Jewett. Nancy Olson Jewett, c2021. n “Blind man’s bluff: a memoir,” by James Tate Hill. W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. c2021.n “A farewell to Gabo and Mercedes: a son’s memoir of Gabriel García Márquez and Mercedes Barcha,” by Rodrigo Garcia. HarperVia, c2021.n “Miseducated: a memoir,” by Brandon P. Fleming. Hachette Books, c2021. n “A quantum life: my unlikely journey from the street to the stars,” by Hakeem Oluseyi and Joshua Horwitz. Ballantine Books, c2021.n “Sparring with Smokin’ Joe: Joe Frazier’s epic battles and rivalry with Ali,” by Glenn Lewis. Rowman & Littlefield, c2021.n “Speak, Okinawa: a memoir,” by Elizabeth Miki Brina. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.n “To raise a boy: classrooms, locker rooms, bedrooms, and the hidden struggles of American boyhood,” by Emma Brown. One Signal Publishers, c2021.n “Trying to fix stupid: the autobiography of a maverick professor,” by Gerald Newman. Wheatmark, c2021.“Unbound: my story of liberation and the birth of the Me Too movement,” by Tarana Burke. Flatiron Books, c2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memoir Mercedes Barcha Literature Struggle Son Tarana Burke Liberation Story Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterSeattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Search continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Nov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentNov. 15 blotter: Man standing and staring Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter