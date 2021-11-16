Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “At hand: a coming of age story in and of the Midwest,” by Nancy Olson Jewett. Nancy Olson Jewett, c2021.

n “Blind man’s bluff: a memoir,” by James Tate Hill. W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. c2021.

n “A farewell to Gabo and Mercedes: a son’s memoir of Gabriel García Márquez and Mercedes Barcha,” by Rodrigo Garcia. HarperVia, c2021.

n “Miseducated: a memoir,” by Brandon P. Fleming. Hachette Books, c2021.

n “A quantum life: my unlikely journey from the street to the stars,” by Hakeem Oluseyi and Joshua Horwitz. Ballantine Books, c2021.

n “Sparring with Smokin’ Joe: Joe Frazier’s epic battles and rivalry with Ali,” by Glenn Lewis. Rowman & Littlefield, c2021.

n “Speak, Okinawa: a memoir,” by Elizabeth Miki Brina. Alfred A. Knopf, c2021.

n “To raise a boy: classrooms, locker rooms, bedrooms, and the hidden struggles of American boyhood,” by Emma Brown. One Signal Publishers, c2021.

n “Trying to fix stupid: the autobiography of a maverick professor,” by Gerald Newman. Wheatmark, c2021.

“Unbound: my story of liberation and the birth of the Me Too movement,” by Tarana Burke. Flatiron Books, c2021.

