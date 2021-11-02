Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Friday; 10 a.m.2 pm, Saturday

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

NEW FICTION

n “Gone by morning: a novel,” by Michele Weinstat Miller. Crooked Lane, c2021.

n “Little pieces of me: a novel,” by Alison Hammer. William Morrow, c2021.

n “The man who lived underground: a novel,” Richard Wright. Library of America, c2021.

n “Milk fed: a novel,” by Melissa Broder. Scribner, c2021.

n “Persephone Station,” by Stina Leicht. Saga Press, c2021.

n “The plot,” by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Celadon Books, c2021.

n “Sorrowland,” by Rivers Solomon. MCD / Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021.

n “The unkindness of ravens,” by M. E. Hilliard. Crooked Lane, c2021.

n “What the cat dragged in,” by Miranda James. Berkley Prime Crime, c2021.

n “The witch’s heart,” by Genevieve Gornichec. Ace, c2021.

