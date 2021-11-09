Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “American Marxism,” by Mark R. Levin. Threshold Editions, c2021.

n “The failed promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass, and the impeachment of Andrew Johnson,” by Robert S. Levine. W. W. Norton & Company, c2021.

n “The gallery of miracles and madness: insanity, modernism, and Hitler’s war on art,” by Charlie English. Random House, c2021.

n “Inflamed: deep medicine and the anatomy of injustice,” by Rupa Marya and Raj Patel. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021.

n “Killer triggers,” by Joe Kenda. Blackstone Publishing, c2021.

n “Murder at the mission: a frontier killing, its legacy of lies, and the taking of the American West,” by Blaine Harden. Viking, c2021.

n “The outlier: the unfinished presidency of Jimmy Carter,” by Kai Bird. Crown, c2021.

n “The perseverance,” by Raymond Antrobus. Tin House, c2021.

n “Republic of detours: how the New Deal paid broke writers to rediscover America,” by Scott Borchert. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021.

n “Saving us: a climate scientist’s case for hope and healing in a divided world,” by Katharine Hayhoe. One Signal Publishers/Atria Books, c2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.