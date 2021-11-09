Library Bookends Nov. 9 Nov 9, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.orgn “American Marxism,” by Mark R. Levin. Threshold Editions, c2021. n “The failed promise: Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass, and the impeachment of Andrew Johnson,” by Robert S. Levine. W. W. Norton & Company, c2021.n “The gallery of miracles and madness: insanity, modernism, and Hitler’s war on art,” by Charlie English. Random House, c2021.n “Inflamed: deep medicine and the anatomy of injustice,” by Rupa Marya and Raj Patel. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021. n “Killer triggers,” by Joe Kenda. Blackstone Publishing, c2021.n “Murder at the mission: a frontier killing, its legacy of lies, and the taking of the American West,” by Blaine Harden. Viking, c2021.n “The outlier: the unfinished presidency of Jimmy Carter,” by Kai Bird. Crown, c2021.n “The perseverance,” by Raymond Antrobus. Tin House, c2021.n “Republic of detours: how the New Deal paid broke writers to rediscover America,” by Scott Borchert. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021.n “Saving us: a climate scientist’s case for hope and healing in a divided world,” by Katharine Hayhoe. One Signal Publishers/Atria Books, c2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Impeachment Frederick Douglass Politics Crime Publishing Anatomy Hope Andrew Johnson W. W. Norton & Company Killing America Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas, Yakima counties search for missing Seattle Fire Deputy ChiefElection 2021: Goodloe, Thompson involved in tight Council 2 race; Lillquist, Winn enjoy substanial leadsSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostSearch for Seattle Fire Chief continuesSeveral close races in early election resultsMystery solved: Ellensburg High School fall play is "Clue"Matt Anderson moving forward with tourism ideas for Kittitas CountyRobles withdraws from Ellensburg City Council raceEllensburg Arts Commission honors Donald O'Connor posthumously with the 2021 Arts Treasure AwardCopp’s double-overtime penalty kick sends Cle Elum-Roslyn girls’ soccer to state Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter