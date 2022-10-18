Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE CONDITIONS ARRIVE THIS WEEKEND... A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week as a strong frontal system brings colder temperatures, breezy winds, and high elevation snow to the area. Mountainous regions will experience the first snowflakes of the season. Snow levels will drop between three to four thousand feet Saturday night into Sunday morning. A cooling trend will continue through the remainder of the weekend, with overnight lows reaching the freezing mark through Central Oregon. Now is the time to prepare for more typical late- October conditions.
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
Fiction
“Invisible: a novel,” by Daniell Steele, 2022
“Seasonal Work: Stories,” by Laura Lippman, 2022
“ The final case,” by David Guterson, 2022
“Something to hide: A Lynley Novel,” by Elizabeth George, 2022
“The Starless Crown,” by James Rollins, 2022
“The Horsewoman: A novel,” by James Patterson, 2002
“One Step Too Far: A novel,” by Lisa Gardner, 2022
“The Last House on the Street,” by Diane Chamberlain, 2022
“A Thousand Steps,” by Jefferson T. Parker, 2022
“Brown Girls: A novel,” by Daphne Palasi Andreades, 2022
“Find Me: A novel,” by Alafair Burke, 2022
“ The Perfect Escape,” by Leah Konen, 2022
Non-fiction
“American midnight: the Great War, a violent peace, and democracy’s forgotten crisis,” by Adam Hochschild. Mariner Books, c2022.
“A concise dictionary of comics,” by Nancy Pedri. University Press of Mississippi, c2022.
“The death of the artist: how creators are struggling to survive in the age of billionaires and big tech,” by William Deresiewicz. Holt Paperbacks, c2022.
“The family outing: a memoir,” by Jessi Hempel. Harper One, c2022.
“Good inside: a guide to becoming the parent you want to be,” by Dr. Becky Kennedy.
Harper Wave, c2022.
“The myth of normal: trauma, illness, & healing in a toxic culture,” by Gabor Maté, MD, with Daniel Maté. Avery, c2022.
“One thousand design classics. Phaidon Press, c2022.
“Secrets of Santa Muerte: a guide to the prayers, spells, rituals, and hexes,” by Cressida Stone. Weiser Books, c2022.
“We carry their bones: the search for justice at the Dozier School for Boys,” by Erin Kimmerle. William Morrow, c2022.
“Wild witchcraft: folk herbalism, garden magic, and foraging for spells, rituals, and remedies,” by Rebecca Beyer. Simon Element, c2022.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.