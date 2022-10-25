Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
New Fiction
“Come down somewhere: a novel,” by Jennifer L. Wright. Tyndale House Publishers, c2022.
“The bachelor and the bride,” by Sarah M. Eden. Shadow Mountain, c2022.
“Happyish: a novel,” by Jeanette Escudero. Lake Union Publishing, c2022.
“Jackal: a novel,” by Erin E. Adams. Bantam Books, c2022.
“Killers of a certain age,” by Deanna Raybourn. Berkley, c2022.
“The Latinist: a novel,” by Mark Prins. W. W. Norton & Company, c2022.
“Meant to be: a novel,” by Emily Giffin. Ballantine Books, c2022.
“The murder of Mr. Wickham: a novel,” by Claudia Gray. Vintage Books, c2022.
“Nights of plague: a novel,” by Orhan Pamuk. Alfred A. Knopf, c2022.
“The oracle of Maracoor,” by Gregory Maguire. William Morrow, c2022.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack!
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.