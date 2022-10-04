Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“Bad sex: truth, pleasure, and an unfinished revolution,” by Nona Willis Aronowitz. Plume, c2022.
“The car: the rise and fall of the machine that made the modern world,” by Bryan Appleyard. Pegasus Books, c2022.
“The Milky Way: an autobiography of our galaxy,” via Moiya. Grand Central Publishing, c2022.
“Mother brain: how neuroscience is rewriting the story of parenthood,” by Chelsea Conaboy. Henry Holt and Company, c2022.
“They want to kill Americans: the militias, terrorists, and deranged ideology of the Trump insurgency,” by Malcolm Nance. St. Martin’s Press, c2022.
“Trailed: one woman’s quest to solve the Shenandoah murders,” by Kathryn Miles. Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, c2022.
“Under the skin: the hidden toll of racism on American lives and on the health of our nation,” by Linda Villarosa. Doubleday, c2022.
“Walking in my joy: in these streets,” by Jenifer Lewis. Amistad, c2022.
“The world’s worst assistant,” by Sona Movsesian. Plume, c2022.
“The year of the puppy: how dogs become themselves,” by Alexandra Horowitz. Viking, c2022.
