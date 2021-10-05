Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“Already toast: caregiving and burnout in America,” by Kate Washington. Beacon Press, c2021.

“Beeswing: losing my way and finding my voice, 1967-1975,” by Richard Thompson. Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill, c2021.

“Crisis zone,” by written and illustrated by Simon Hanselmann. Fantagraphics Books Inc., c2021.

“Dirty work: essential jobs and the hidden toll of inequality in America,” by Eyal Press. Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2021.

“Everything I have is yours: a marriage,” by Eleanor Henderson. Flatiron Books, c2021.

“The icepick surgeon: murder, fraud, sabotage, piracy, and other dastardly deeds perpetrated in the name of science,” by Sam Kean. Little, Brown and Company, c2021.

“The lost boys of Montauk: the true story of the Wind Blown, four men who vanished at sea, and the survivors they left behind,” by Amanda M. Fairbanks. Gallery Books, c2021.

“Punch me up to the gods,” by Brian Broome. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2021.

“Speechless: controlling words, controlling minds,” by Michael Knowles.

Regnery Publishing, c2021.

“This is your mind on plants,” by Michael Pollan. Penguin Press, c2021.

