Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until 1 PM PDT Wednesday. A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.
“God is a Black woman,” by Christena Cleveland, PhD. HarperOne, c2022.
“Like water: a cultural history of Bruce Lee,” by Daryl Joji Maeda. New York University Press, c2022.
“The memory of all that: a love story about Alzheimer’s,” by Mary MacCracken. She Writes Press, c2022.
“The mind of a bee,” by Lars Chittka. Princeton University Press, c2022.
“Paths of dissent: soldiers speak out against America’s misguided wars,” by Andrew Bacevich and Daniel A. Sjursen, editors. Metropolitan Books, Henry Holt and Company, c2022.
“Regenesis: feeding the world without devouring the planet,” by George Monbiot. Penguin Books, c2022.
“Rock on film: the movies that rocked the big screen,” by Fred Goodman. Running Press, c2022.
“The science of murder: the forensics of Agatha Christie,” by Carla Valentine. Sourcebooks, c2022.
“This boy we made: a memoir of motherhood, genetics, and facing the unknown,” by Taylor Harris. Catapult, c2022.
“What the children told us: the untold story of the famous “doll test” and the Black psychologists who changed the world,” by Tim Spofford. Sourcebooks, c2022.
