Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m-2 p.m., Sat. 10:00-2:00.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“Fixer-upper: how to repair America’s broken housing systems,” by Jenny Schuetz. Brookings Institution Press, c2022.
“Microsoft 365 Excel the only app that matters,” by Mike “excelisfun” Girvin. Holy Macro! Books, c2022.
“Natural kitchen dyes: make your own dyes from fruit, vegetables, herbs and tea, plus ten eco-friendly craft projects,” by Alicia Hall. Pen & Sword White Owl, c2022.
“The stolen year: how COVID changed children’s lives, and where we go now,” by Anya Kamenetz. PublicAffairs, c2022.
“365 quick & easy tips. Home cleaning: simple techniques to keep your home spotless and polished year round. Weldon Owen, c2022.
“365 quick & easy tip. home organization: simple techniques to keep your home neat and tidy year round. Weldon Owen, c2022.
“Tiny space gardening: growing vegetables, fruits, and herbs in small outdoor spaces (with recipes),” by Amy Pennington. Sasquatch Books, c2022.
“Vagina obscura: an anatomical voyage,” by Rachel E. Gross. W. W. Norton & Company, c2022.
“The whole body reset: your weight-loss plan for a flat belly, optimum health, and a body you’ll love--at midlife and beyond,” by Stephen Perrine, with Heidi Skolnik. Simon & Schuster, c2022.
“Writing on the job: best practices for communicating in the digital age,” by Martha B. Coven, Princeton University Press. Princeton University Press, c2022.
