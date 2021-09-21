Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“Backyard playgrounds: build amazing treehouses, ninja projects, obstacle courses, and more!” by David and Jeanie Stiles. Skyhorse Publishing, c2021.

“Beautifully organized at work: bring order and joy to your work life so you can stay calm, relieve stress, and get more done each day,” by Nikki Boyd. Paige Tate & Co., c2021.

“The big book of small home plans: over 360 home plans under 1200 square feet. Creative Homeowner, c2021.

“Block by block crochet: quilt-inspired patchwork blocks to mix and match,” by Leonie Morgan. Search Press, c2021.

“Building your custom home,” by Kevin Daum, Janice Brewster, Peter Economy, Anne Mary Ciminelli. For Dummies, c2021.

“Legal guide for starting & running a small business,” by attorneys Fred S. Steingold and David M. Steingold. Nolo, c2021.

“The Maine house,” by Maura McEvoy & Basha Burwell. Vendome, c2021.

“Papier-mâché: a step-by-step guide to creating more than a dozen adorable projects!” by Sarah Hand. Walter Foster Publishing, c2021.

“Pottery: 20 mindful makes to reconnect head, heart & hands,” by Lucy Davidson. Leaping Hare Press, c2021.

“Quilting: 20 mindful makes to reconnect head, heart & hands,” by Elli Beaven. Leaping Hare Press, c2021.

