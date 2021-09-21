Library Bookends Sept. 21 Sep 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.For information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org“Backyard playgrounds: build amazing treehouses, ninja projects, obstacle courses, and more!” by David and Jeanie Stiles. Skyhorse Publishing, c2021. “Beautifully organized at work: bring order and joy to your work life so you can stay calm, relieve stress, and get more done each day,” by Nikki Boyd. Paige Tate & Co., c2021.“The big book of small home plans: over 360 home plans under 1200 square feet. Creative Homeowner, c2021.“Block by block crochet: quilt-inspired patchwork blocks to mix and match,” by Leonie Morgan. Search Press, c2021. “Building your custom home,” by Kevin Daum, Janice Brewster, Peter Economy, Anne Mary Ciminelli. For Dummies, c2021.“Legal guide for starting & running a small business,” by attorneys Fred S. Steingold and David M. Steingold. Nolo, c2021.“The Maine house,” by Maura McEvoy & Basha Burwell. Vendome, c2021.“Papier-mâché: a step-by-step guide to creating more than a dozen adorable projects!” by Sarah Hand. Walter Foster Publishing, c2021.“Pottery: 20 mindful makes to reconnect head, heart & hands,” by Lucy Davidson. Leaping Hare Press, c2021.“Quilting: 20 mindful makes to reconnect head, heart & hands,” by Elli Beaven. Leaping Hare Press, c2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakDollar General store opens for business in KittitasSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for footballKittitas County lifts burn ban Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter