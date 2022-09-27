Subscribe
Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information, go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
“The child is the teacher: a life of Maria Montessori,” by Cristina De Stefano. Other Press, c2022.
“Devil dogs: King Company, third battalion, 5th Marines from Guadalcanal to the shores of Japan,” by Saul David. Pegasus Books, Ltd., c2022
“Everyday cake: 45 simple recipes for layer, bundt, loaf, and sheet cakes,” by Polina Chesnakova. Sasquatch Books, c2022.
“Fierce love: a memoir of family, faith, and purpose,” by Sonya Curry with Alan Eisenstock. HarperOne, c2022.
“Hysterical: a memoir,” by Elissa Bassist. Hachette Books, c2022.
“Mean baby: a memoir of growing up,” by Selma Blair. Alfred A. Knopf, c2022.
“Not my first rodeo: lessons from the heartland,” by Kristi Noem. Twelve, c2022.
“Rogues: true stories of grifters, killers, rebels and crooks,” by Patrick Radden Keefe. Doubleday, c2022.
“The shape of Christian history: continuity and diversity in the global church,” by Scott W. Sunquist. IVP Academic, c2022.
“Teaching white supremacy: America’s democratic ordeal and the forging of our national identity,” by Donald Yacovone. Pantheon Books, c2022.
