Ellensurg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m, Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... ...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity is in effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Unstable, dry, and gusty winds could cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to more easily spread. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&
“The complete guide to treehouses: design + build your dream treehouse,” created by the editors of Cool Springs Press in cooperation with Black + Decker. Cool Springs Press, c2022.
“Cozy cottage & cabin designs: 200+ cottages, cabins, A-frames, vacation homes, apartment garages, sheds & more.” Creative Homeowner, c2022.
“David Bowie in comics,” by script, Thierry Lamy et al. NBM Graphic Novels, c2022.
“Dream drawings: configurations of a timeless kind,” by N. Scott Momaday. Harper Perennial, c2022.
“A field guide to backyard birds of North America: a visual directory of the most popular backyard birds,” by Rob Hume. Chartwell Books, c2022.
“Good grief: on loving pets, here and hereafter,” by E.B. Bartels. Mariner Books, c2022.
“How to eat more plants: transform your health with 30 plant-based foods per week (and why it’s easier than you think),” by Dr. Megan Rossi. The Experiment, c2022.
“If Nietzsche were a narwhal: what animal intelligence reveals about human stupidity,” by Justin Gregg. Little Brown & Company, c2022.
“The junction,” by Norm Konyu. Titan Comics, c2022.
“Last rites: the evolution of the American funeral,” by Todd Harra. Sounds True, c2022.
