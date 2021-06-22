Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m.to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
n “Animal, vegetable, junk: a history of food, from sustainable to suicidal,” by Mark Bittman. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2021.
n “Beyond baseball’s color barrier: the story of African Americans in Major League Baseball, past, present, and future,” by Rocco Constantino. Rowman & Littlefield, c2021.
n “The Black church: this is our story, this is our song,” by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Penguin Press, c2021.
n “Buses are a comin’: memoir of a freedom rider,” by Charles Person, with Richard Rooker. St. Martin’s Press, c2021.
n “Change your world: how anyone, anywhere can make a difference,” by John C Maxwell and Rob Hoskins. HarperCollins Leadership, c2021.
n “Clean energy technicians: a practical career guide,” by Marcia Santore. Rowman & Littlefield, c2020.
n “The first-time gardener: growing vegetables: all the know-how and encouragement you need to grow and fall in love with your brand-new food garden,” by /Jessica Sowards. Cool Springs Press, c2021.
n “The glitter in the green: in search of hummingbirds,” by Jon Dunn. Basic Books, c2021.
n “The healing garden: herbs for health and wellness: a guide to gardening, gathering, drying, and preparing teas, tinctures, and remedies,” by Deb Soule. Princeton Architectural Press, c2021.
n “On Juneteenth,” by Annette Gordon-Reed. Liveright Publishing Corporation, c2021.