Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m.to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “Animal, vegetable, junk: a history of food, from sustainable to suicidal,” by Mark Bittman. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, c2021.

n “Beyond baseball’s color barrier: the story of African Americans in Major League Baseball, past, present, and future,” by Rocco Constantino. Rowman & Littlefield, c2021.

n “The Black church: this is our story, this is our song,” by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Penguin Press, c2021.

n “Buses are a comin’: memoir of a freedom rider,” by Charles Person, with Richard Rooker. St. Martin’s Press, c2021.

n “Change your world: how anyone, anywhere can make a difference,” by John C Maxwell and Rob Hoskins. HarperCollins Leadership, c2021.

n “Clean energy technicians: a practical career guide,” by Marcia Santore. Rowman & Littlefield, c2020.

n “The first-time gardener: growing vegetables: all the know-how and encouragement you need to grow and fall in love with your brand-new food garden,” by /Jessica Sowards. Cool Springs Press, c2021.

n “The glitter in the green: in search of hummingbirds,” by Jon Dunn. Basic Books, c2021.

n “The healing garden: herbs for health and wellness: a guide to gardening, gathering, drying, and preparing teas, tinctures, and remedies,” by Deb Soule. Princeton Architectural Press, c2021.

n “On Juneteenth,” by Annette Gordon-Reed. Liveright Publishing Corporation, c2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.