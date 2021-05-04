The Ellensburg Public Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Friday; 10 a.m,-2 p.m., Saturday.
For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org
NEW FICTION
“Bryant & May: oranges and lemons: a Peculiar Crimes Unit mystery,” by Christopher Fowler. Bantam Books, c2021.
“Captain Blood,” by Rafael Sabatini. Unknown, c2021.
“Flowers of darkness,” by Tatiana de Rosnay. St. Martin's Press, c2021.
“Pianos and flowers: brief encounters of the romantic kind,” by Alexander McCall Smith. Pantheon Books, c2020.
“Pretty little wife: a novel,” by Darby Kane. William Morrow, c2020.
“Recollections of my nonexistence,” by Rebecca Solnit. Viking, c2020.
“Unmarriageable: a novel,” by Soniah Kamal. Ballantine Books, c2020.
“When the tiger came down the mountain,” by Nghi Vo. Tom Doherty Associates, c2020.
“Winter counts: a novel,” by David Heska Wanbli Weiden. Ecco, c2020
“Wintersteel,” by Will Wight. Hidden Gnome Publishing, c2020.