Library Bookends: Oct 18, 2021

Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

"The big book of small Python projects: 81 easy practice programs," Al Sweigart. No Starch Press, c2021.

"Divorce without court: a guide to mediation & collaborative divorce," by Attorney-Mediator Katherine E. Stoner. Nolo, c2021.

"Financial accounting," by Maire Loughran, CPA. John Wiley and Sons, c2021.

"How to thrive in the virtual workplace: simple and effective tips for successful, productive, and empowered remote work," by Robert Glazer with Mick Sloan. Simple Truths, c2021.

"HTML and CSS QuickStart Guide: the simplified beginner's guide to developing a strong coding foundation, building responsive websites, and mastering the fundamentals of modern web design," by David DuRocher. ClydeBank Technology, c2021.

"Learn to program," by Chris Pine. The Pragmatic Bookshelf, c2021.

"Leases & rental agreements: essential rental forms every landlord needs," by Attorneys Janet Portman & Ann O'Connell. Nolo, c2021.

"Selling your house: Nolo's essential guide," by Ilona Bray, J.D. Nolo, c2021.

"Work-from-Home hacks: 500+ easy ways to get organized, stay productive, and maintain a work-life balance while working from home!" by Aja Frost. Adams Media, c2020.

"Work won't love you back: how devotion to our jobs keeps us exploited, exhausted, and alone," by Sarah Jaffe. Bold Type Books, c2021.