Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

“The big book of small Python projects: 81 easy practice programs,” Al Sweigart. No Starch Press, c2021.

“Divorce without court: a guide to mediation & collaborative divorce,” by Attorney-Mediator Katherine E. Stoner. Nolo, c2021.

“Financial accounting,” by Maire Loughran, CPA. John Wiley and Sons, c2021.

“How to thrive in the virtual workplace: simple and effective tips for successful, productive, and empowered remote work,” by Robert Glazer with Mick Sloan. Simple Truths, c2021.

“HTML and CSS QuickStart Guide: the simplified beginner's guide to developing a strong coding foundation, building responsive websites, and mastering the fundamentals of modern web design,” by David DuRocher. ClydeBank Technology, c2021.

“Learn to program,” by Chris Pine. The Pragmatic Bookshelf, c2021.

“Leases & rental agreements: essential rental forms every landlord needs,” by Attorneys Janet Portman & Ann O'Connell. Nolo, c2021.

“Selling your house: Nolo's essential guide,” by Ilona Bray, J.D. Nolo, c2021.

“Work-from-Home hacks: 500+ easy ways to get organized, stay productive, and maintain a work-life balance while working from home!” by Aja Frost. Adams Media, c2020.

“Work won't love you back: how devotion to our jobs keeps us exploited, exhausted, and alone,” by Sarah Jaffe. Bold Type Books, c2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.