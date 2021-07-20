Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For more information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “The age of acrimony: how Americans fought to fix their democracy, 1865-1915,” by Jon Grinspan. Bloomsbury Publishing, c2021.

n “Bring back our girls: the untold story of the global search for Nigeria’s missing schoolgirls,” by Joe Parkinson and Drew Hinshaw. Harper, c2021.

n “Central America’s forgotten history: revolution, violence, and the roots of migration,” by Aviva Chomsky. Beacon Press, c2021.

n “Dusk, night, dawn: on revival and courage,” by Anne Lamott. Riverhead Books, c2021.

“The Eagles of Heart Mountain: a true story of football, incarceration, and resistance in World War II America,” by Bradford Pearson. Atria Books, c2021.

n “Four lost cities: a secret history of the urban age,” by Annalee Newitz. W. W. Norton & Company, c2021.

n “George Washington: the political rise of America’s founding father,” by David O. Stewart. Dutton, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC, c2021.

n “A holy baptism of fire and blood: the Bible and the American Civil War,” by James P. Byrd. Oxford University Press, c2021.

n “No common ground: Confederate monuments and the ongoing fight for racial justice,” by Karen L. Cox. The University of North Carolina Press, c2021.

n “Pandemic: tracking contagions, from cholera to coronaviruses and beyond,” by Sonia Shah. Picador, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2020.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.