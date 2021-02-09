Support Local Journalism


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

The library’s URL: http://www.ellensburglibrary.org

New nonfiction

n “The anxiety first aid kit: quick tools for extreme, uncertain times,” by Rick Hanson, PhD, et. al. New Harbinger Publications, Inc. c2020.

n “Badass habits: cultivate the awareness, boundaries, and daily upgrades you need to make them stick,” by Jen Sincero. Penguin Life, c2020.

n “Be water, my friend: the teachings of Bruce Lee,” by Shannon Lee. Flatiron Books, c2020.

n “Breath: the new science of a lost art,” by James Nestor. Riverhead Books, c2020.

n “Clean Mama’s guide to a peaceful home: effortless systems and joyful rituals for a calm, cozy home,” by Becky Rapinchuk. HarperOne, c2020.

n “Drug use for grown-ups: chasing liberty in the land of fear,” by Dr. Carl L. Hart. Penguin Press, c2021.

n “Friendshipping: the art of finding friends, being friends, and keeping friends,” by Jenn Bane and Trin Garritano. Workman Publishing Co., Inc., c2020.

n “Get it together: organize your records so your family won’t have to,” by Melanie Cullen with Shae Irving, J.D. Nolo, c2020.

n “Get out of your head: stopping the spiral of toxic thoughts,” by Jennie Allen. WaterBrook, c2020.

n “The listening path: the creative art of attention,” by Julia Cameron. St. Martin’s Essentials, c2021.

