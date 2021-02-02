The Ellensburg Public Library is currently closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Adult Nonfiction books
n “African American poetry: 250 years of struggle & song,” by Kevin Young, editor. The Library of America, c2020.
n “Biohack your brain: how to boost cognitive health, performance & power,” by Dr. Kristen Willeumier with Sarah Toland. William Morrow, c2020.
n “The crooked path to abolition: Abraham Lincoln and the antislavery Constitution,” by James Oakes. W.W. Norton & Company, c2021.
n “Dying of whiteness: how the politics of racial resentment is killing America’s heartland,” by Jonathan M. Metzl. Basic Books, c2020.
n “Fevers, feuds, and diamonds: Ebola and the ravages of history,” by Paul Farmer, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, c2020.
n “Grounded: a senator’s lessons on winning back rural America,” by Jon Tester, Ecco, c2020.
n “The night lake: a young priest maps the topography of grief,” by Liz Tichenor. Counterpoint, c2021.
n “The pain epidemic: a guide to issues, symptoms, treatments, and wellness,” by Don Goldenberg, Rowman & Littlefield, c2020.
n “Trauma and the 12 steps: an inclusive guide to enhancing recovery,” by Jaime Marich, North Atlantic Books, c2020
n “A walk around the block: stoplight secrets, mischievous squirrels, manhole mysteries & other stuff you see every day (and know nothing about),” by Spike Carlsen, HarperOne, c2020.