Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ellensburg Library hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday.

For information go to www.ellensburglibrary.org

n “Believing: our thirty-year journey to end gender violence,” by Anita Hill. Viking, c2021.

n “Credible: why we doubt accusers and protect abusers,” by Deborah Tuerkheimer. Harper Wave, c2021.

n “Flavors of the sun: the Sahadi’s guide to understanding, buying, and using Middle Eastern ingredients,” by Christine Sahadi Whelan. Chronicle Books, c2021.

n “How Stella learned to talk: the groundbreaking story of the world’s first talking dog,” by Christina Hunger. William Morrow, c2021.

n “Immune: a journey into the mysterious system that keeps you alive,” by Philipp Dettmer. Random House, c2021.

n “Let’s make dumplings!: a comic book cookbook,” by Hugh Amano, Sarah Becan. Ten Speed Press, c2021.

n “Midnight in Washington: how we almost lost our democracy and still could,” by Adam Schiff. Random House, c2021.

n “On animals,” by Susan Orlean. Avid Reader Press, c2021.

n “Press reset: ruin and recovery in the video game industry,” by Jason Schreier. Grand Central Publishing, c2021.

n “The science of Middle-Earth: a new understanding of Tolkien and his world,” illustrated by Arnaud Rafaelian. Pegasus Books, c2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.