Library hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Library’s URL: http://www.ellensburglibrary.org
Note to readers: The Ellensburg Public Library no longer assesses overdue fines.
NEW FICTION
n “Airborne,” by DiAnn Mills. Tyndale House Publishers, c2020.
n “Bone canyon,” by Lee Goldberg. Thomas & Mercer, c2021.
n “The devil and the dark water,” by Stuart Turton. Sourcebooks Landmark, c2020.
n “The doors of Eden,” by Adrian Tchaikovsky. Orbit, c2020.
n “Fool me twice: a novel,” by Jeff Lindsay. Dutton, c2020.
n “Goldilocks,” by Laura Lam. Orbit, c2020.
n “Moonflower murders: a novel,” by Anthony Horowitz. Harper, c2020.
n “Mother land: a novel,” by Leah Franqui. William Morrow, c2020.
n “Perestroika in Paris,” by Jane Smiley. Alfred A. Knopf, c2020.
n “Wrong alibi,” by Christina Dodd. HQN, c2020.
NEW Large Type Adult Fiction books:
ROMANCE
n “Party of two,” by Jasmine Guillory. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
CONTEMPORARY FICTION
n “Always the last to know,” by Kristan Higgins. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “The knockout queen,” by Rufi Thorpe. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “Adequate yearly progress,” by Roxanna Elden. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
HISTORICAL FICTION
n “The prisoner’s wife,” by Maggie Brookes. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
WESTERNS
n “Showdown in gun town,” by Lauran Paine. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “Get out of town,” by Terrence McCauley. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “No rest for the restless,” by R. W. Stone. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
THRILLERS/ SUSPENSE/ MYSTERIES
n “One last lie,” by Paul Doiron. Center Point Large Print, c2020.
n “Total power,” by Kyle Mills. Center Point Large Print, c2020.