Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Library hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Library’s URL: http://www.ellensburglibrary.org

Note to readers: The Ellensburg Public Library no longer assesses overdue fines.

NEW FICTION

n “Airborne,” by DiAnn Mills. Tyndale House Publishers, c2020.

n “Bone canyon,” by Lee Goldberg. Thomas & Mercer, c2021.

n “The devil and the dark water,” by Stuart Turton. Sourcebooks Landmark, c2020.

n “The doors of Eden,” by Adrian Tchaikovsky. Orbit, c2020.

n “Fool me twice: a novel,” by Jeff Lindsay. Dutton, c2020.

n “Goldilocks,” by Laura Lam. Orbit, c2020.

n “Moonflower murders: a novel,” by Anthony Horowitz. Harper, c2020.

n “Mother land: a novel,” by Leah Franqui. William Morrow, c2020.

n “Perestroika in Paris,” by Jane Smiley. Alfred A. Knopf, c2020.

n “Wrong alibi,” by Christina Dodd. HQN, c2020.

NEW Large Type Adult Fiction books:

ROMANCE

n “Party of two,” by Jasmine Guillory. Center Point Large Print, c2020.

CONTEMPORARY FICTION

n “Always the last to know,” by Kristan Higgins. Center Point Large Print, c2020.

n “The knockout queen,” by Rufi Thorpe. Center Point Large Print, c2020.

n “Adequate yearly progress,” by Roxanna Elden. Center Point Large Print, c2020.

HISTORICAL FICTION

n “The prisoner’s wife,” by Maggie Brookes. Center Point Large Print, c2020.

WESTERNS

n “Showdown in gun town,” by Lauran Paine. Center Point Large Print, c2020.

n “Get out of town,” by Terrence McCauley. Center Point Large Print, c2020.

n “No rest for the restless,” by R. W. Stone. Center Point Large Print, c2020.

THRILLERS/ SUSPENSE/ MYSTERIES

n “One last lie,” by Paul Doiron. Center Point Large Print, c2020.

n “Total power,” by Kyle Mills. Center Point Large Print, c2020.

Tags

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.