“Ageless: the new science of getting older without getting old,” by Andrew Steele. Doubleday, c2020.

“Between two kingdoms: a memoir of a life interrupted,” by Suleika Jaouad. Random House, c2021.

“Cosmic queries: StarTalk's guide to who we are, how we got here, and where we're going,” by Neil deGrasse Tyson with James Trefil. National Geographic, c2021.

“The daughters of Kobani: a story of rebellion, courage, and justice,” by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon. Penguin Press, c2021.

“Enneagram empowerment: discover your personality type and unlock your potential,” by Laura Miltenberger. DK Publishing, c2021.

“The good girls: an ordinary killing,” by Sonia Faleiro. Grove Press, c2021.

“Growveg: the beginner's guide to easy vegetable gardening,” by Benedict Vanheems. Storey Publishing, c2021.

“The hospital: life, death, and dollars in a small American town,” by Brian Alexander. St. Martin's Press, c2021.

“The inevitable: dispatches on the right to die,” by Katie Engelhart. St. Martin's Press, c2021.

“Last call: a true story of love, lust, and murder in queer New York,” by Elon Green. Celadon Books, c2021.

