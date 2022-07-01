Lifejackets helped avert a potential tragedy on Lake Cle Elum Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office
At 1:23 p.m, Thursday Kittitas County's dispatch center, Kittcom, received a report that a group of people was stranded with a submerged boat in the cold waters of Lake Cle Elum.
Minutes later, one of the subjects in the water called 911 to report that two adults, a teenager and a 3-year-old all had lifejackets — but their boat was submerged and they were getting cold. The call was transferred to sheriff's deputies so they could talk directly to the subjects, who reported they were about a mile from shore.
Marine-rescue-trained deputies launched the Sheriff's Office Upper County Marine Patrol vessel, accompanied by personnel from Kittitas County Fire Protection District No. 6. When they reached the sunken boat, the three adults were pulled from the water, while the toddler was picked up from where he was resting on the still-floating end of their submerged vessel. All four were ferried to shore, dried off and checked out by KCFPD No. 6 medics. No injuries were reported, and the Marine Patrol vessel went back out and towed the submerged boat to shore.
Sheriff’s officials said the were happy this crisis had such a positive outcome — but most of the credit goes to the lifejackets all four people were wearing.
“It takes minutes to pull together even a very efficient water rescue; in this case, about 30 minutes from the time the call was received until all four people were in our boat,” the release states. “But in very cold water like the recreational waters of Kittitas County, it can be a matter of only seconds before even proficient and experienced swimmers are disabled and drowned.”
Sheriff's Office and all our first-responder partners ask that people boat carefully this weekend; protect yourself and your family by taking a minute to put on an appropriate life jacket.