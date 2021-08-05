Lightning sparks fire near Lookout Mountain For the DAILY RECORD Aug 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest firefighters are responding to new fires ignited by the lightning storm that passed through Tuesday night including one in Kittitas County, according to a news release from the Forest Service.Windy Pass Fire, is estimated at 100 acres, and is located just southwest of Lookout Mountain and 10 miles southwest of Cle Elum in timber and brush. Six smokejumpers staffed it overnight. More resources have been ordered. Among the other fires, the Schneider Springs Fire, located approximately 20 miles northwest of Naches, is now estimated at 300 acres. It is burning actively in brush, timber, and snags. The fire is in difficult terrain and crews are working to safely access it. There are Level 1 and Level 2 evacuations in effect. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Timber Lookout Mountain Southwest Brush Silviculture Meteorology Firefighter Smokejumper Wenatchee Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesJazz in the Valley was a high note for people needing a lift and a sense of normalRecent irrigation canal drownings in neighboring county has local irrigation district on edge as temperatures heat upCounty follows CDC in recommending mask use in indoor public areasDHL Express shapes future for sustainable aviation with the order of first-ever all-electric cargo planes from EviationQualtrics Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire ClarabridgeAug. 2 blotter: Dog on top of an apartmentJuly 30 blotter: Spaghetti-O's left on porchSmoke from fires north of area mars air quality in Kittitas ValleyLetter; The is no proof behind Trump's election claimsEarly results posted for primary races Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter