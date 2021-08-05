Support Local Journalism


Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest firefighters are responding to new fires ignited by the lightning storm that passed through Tuesday night including one in Kittitas County, according to a news release from the Forest Service.

Windy Pass Fire, is estimated at 100 acres, and is located just southwest of Lookout Mountain and 10 miles southwest of Cle Elum in timber and brush. Six smokejumpers staffed it overnight. More resources have been ordered.

Among the other fires, the Schneider Springs Fire, located approximately 20 miles northwest of Naches, is now estimated at 300 acres. It is burning actively in brush, timber, and snags. The fire is in difficult terrain and crews are working to safely access it. There are Level 1 and Level 2 evacuations in effect.

