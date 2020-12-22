Limited services will be available at the Kittitas County Public Health Department while staff is assisting with COVID-19 vaccine administration, according to a news release. All front desk, clinic staff, and some environmental health staff will be participating in vaccine distribution for the next two weeks.
If members of the public require vital records (birth or death certificates), food handler cards (new or reprint), or items notarized please visit KCPHD between the hours of 9-11 a.m.
It is recommended to call ahead to the front desk 509-962-7515 prior to your visit to ensure the service you need will be available. Although staff is cross-trained, note that available staff at KCPHD during this time may have limited knowledge on specific public health areas.
KCPHD will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1 in observance of holidays.