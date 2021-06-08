On May 19 friends and co-workers gathered to share their appreciation for Linda Lowe, courtesy clerk at Super1 Ellensburg.
She was showered with some 80-plus cards that customers had signed plus a bouquet of flowers and helium balloons. Keith Wolf, store manager, was fully behind the effort. They hid Linda in the back room keeping her busy while the surprise was set up.
Linda does not think that anything she does at the grocery store is unusual. Most likely you have seen her in the winter ice and snow or on 100 degree days, pushing the carts indoors, along with asking if she can help you find something, or bagging your groceries or perhaps ever sweeping the floors with a large broom. Linda was raised in Vantage learned to never go empty handed while waitressing at the A&W. From there her jobs have been with the Holiday Inn Conference center for 25 years to the St. Vincent store to Super 1 where she has been employed almost six years.
She comes from a musical family who used to gather to have hoedowns and jam near Selah. Linda herself plays the piano by ear.
Super1 offered her checking training and she declined, preferring closer contact with more customers, therefore the courtesy clerk.
Linda and husband, Mike, have been married for 30 years and live in town with their cat Bennie and dog Henry. Linda has had success in growing avocado plants.
So if you are shopping at Super1 and are ready to leave, and you hear a voice saying “Can I help you to your car?” Turn around — the lady in the hat is Linda Lowe.