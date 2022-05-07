Support Local Journalism


Essayist, poet, and professor, author of “World of Wonders,” former poetry editor of Orion Magazine, and gardener Aimee Nezhukumatathil visits Central Washington University for three virtual, free, and public events on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nezhukumatathil will read from her work, with a featured reading and introduction by CWU student Kathleen Singleton. Singleton is a writer in their senior year at Central Washington University. In addition to working as an intern with the Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series, they work as a writing tutor and a communication assistant at Central Washington University. Their work has been featured at CWU’s SOURCE, as well as at Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series readings. In their spare time they enjoy trying to make the perfect cup of tea and reading good books.

Wednesday features two events with Nezhukumatathil: a 12 p.m. craft talk titled “Consider the Penguin” and a 3:30 p.m. interactive, generative workshop titled “Nature Poetry for Kids.” The workshop is in partnership with the Kittitas County Regional Library Board.

Registration links for the three events can be found on their respective dates in the calendar listings at www.cwu.edu/calendar.

To learn more about the author, visit aimeenez.net

