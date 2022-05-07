...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands, Kittitas Valley and
Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Oregon.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Essayist, poet, and professor, author of “World of Wonders,” former poetry editor of Orion Magazine, and gardener Aimee Nezhukumatathil visits Central Washington University for three virtual, free, and public events on Tuesday and Wednesday.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nezhukumatathil will read from her work, with a featured reading and introduction by CWU student Kathleen Singleton. Singleton is a writer in their senior year at Central Washington University. In addition to working as an intern with the Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series, they work as a writing tutor and a communication assistant at Central Washington University. Their work has been featured at CWU’s SOURCE, as well as at Lion Rock Visiting Writers Series readings. In their spare time they enjoy trying to make the perfect cup of tea and reading good books.
Wednesday features two events with Nezhukumatathil: a 12 p.m. craft talk titled “Consider the Penguin” and a 3:30 p.m. interactive, generative workshop titled “Nature Poetry for Kids.” The workshop is in partnership with the Kittitas County Regional Library Board.
Registration links for the three events can be found on their respective dates in the calendar listings at www.cwu.edu/calendar.