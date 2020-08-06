A local recovery fund set up to aid Kittitas County residents with daily expenses is at risk of becoming insolvent, according to a press release.
Since May, the release said the Community Recovery Fund Distribution Committee has received over $90,000 in funding requests from individuals and businesses. During that time, it has given out $29,265 to help Kittitas County residents and businesses with a variety of funding needs, primarily aid rent and bills.
According to the release, the fund is now perilously, and without immediate additional donations, it will cease to exist by Aug. 10.
“Many in our county face a dire financial future in the face of a virus, an economy, and a recovery that is unpredictable,” said CRFDC Secretary and Ellensburg City Council Member Nancy Goodloe said in the release.
The release states that the Community Recovery Fund Distribution Committee was formed after a $20,000 donation from Puget Sound Energy, plus over $8,000 in private donations, to help Kittitas County residents bridge funding gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Community Recovery Fund operates under the umbrella of a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization provided by HopeSource. It is the only resident-funded financial assistance available to all individuals and families living in Kittitas County.
Individuals and organizations interested in donating to the fund can find a link to do so at https://www.hopesource.us/communityrecoveryfund.php.