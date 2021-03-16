Kittitas County residents who have a veteran in their family and would like to honor them by supporting the VFW Auxiliary are encouraged to sign up.
Becoming a member of the VFW Auxiliary gives members a chance to give back to their community and honor those who have served. Residents curious about if they are eligible for membership in the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary are encouraged to apply to join the VFW Rodeo Post 683 Auxiliary.
Step- and adopted parents, children, siblings (and half-siblings), grandparents, and grandchildren are considered the same as biological parents, children, siblings, grandparents, and grandchildren and may join the VFW Auxiliary under their VFW-eligible veteran.
Eligible for membership in the VFW are those that have received a campaign medal for overseas service, have served 30 consecutive or 60 non-consecutive days in Korea, or have ever received hostile fire or imminent danger pay.
Proof of service is required for eligibility and must be obtained by the applicant.
Information on a Veteran’s Service Record can be obtained by contacting:
• National Archives and Records Administration
• Phone: 1-866-272-6272
Online:
•Veterans Service Records
• eVetRecs (24 hour Service)
• Military Records Request Using Standard Form 180 (SF180)
• Recently separated veterans may be able to find their records through the Joint Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense eBenefits Portal
• National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) (Military Personal Records)
• Customer Service Line: 1-314-801-0800
• Fax Line: 1-314-801-9049
• Mailing address: 1 Archives Drive, St Louis, MO 63138
• County Clerk’s Office
• State or County Veterans Agencies
• National Cemetery locations
Post and Auxilary meetings are held on the first Tuesday of every month with a potluck at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. Veterans and Auxilary lunches are held every Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information about the VFW Auxiliary or request an application to join their local Post are encouraged to contact VFW Auxiliary President Pat Cort at (509) 929-4069 or email patcort2020@gmail.com. The post is located at 106 S. Main Street, Kittitas, WA 98934. Interested parties can also call Commander Al Bragg to join the VFW or can call with any questions at (509) 260-0534.