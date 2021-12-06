Local youth send love and caring across the seas For the DAILY RECORD Dec 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Delivering Ditty Bags to the Seattle Seafarer's Center: In front: Katie Parks (adult leader) Shiro (Beth) Njoroge, Mahayla Curtis, Irene Njoroge (adult leader), Ben Njoroge, David Njoroge In back: Captain Charlie Hubbard. Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This holiday season, the youth of Grace Church once again helped to send love and caring across the world. Inspired by the life and work of Captain Charlie Hubbard, this is the second year they've participated in a project to reach out to merchant sailors in cooperation with the Ditty Bag program of the Seattle Seafarers Center. Many in our community rallied to support the youth in making this happen.What’s it all about? Captain Charlie shared with Grace teens and friends the often lonely and very dangerous life of a seafarer. We depend on merchant sailors to bring us food, electronic items, raw materials, and other essential cargo. These men and women also ship our exports (like hay) overseas. Without seafarers, our lives would be almost unrecognizable. Imagine doing your holiday or weekly grocery shopping and seeing empty shelves.Working at sea is the third most hazardous occupation due to natural elements and piracy. It’s lonely work; seafarers are away from their homes and families for months at a time. While at sea they’re isolated. In port they’re often alienated by language and culture, and under Homeland Security rules, shore leave in the US is often difficult to obtain. After hearing Charlie’s own tales and the reality of seafaring life, the youth decided they’d like to help out in our local sea port, so that these men and women wouldn’t feel quite as alone, especially during the holidays.Last year, they sent 75 ditty bags to be handed out over the holidays. Local folks who sew donated fabric and their time to make ditty bags. The youth strung the cords for them and collected hats and toiletries for the bags. This year they sent nearly 100 ditty bags to the Seattle Seafarers Center along with wool hats and personal toiletries. They send a warm thank you to everyone in the wider community who helped by donating fabric, making hats, helping to make ditty bags, and donating toiletries. Your support warmed their hearts and will be warming the hearts of seafarers across the globe this holiday season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition https://www.workinsports.com/candidate/account/manage Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas County Commissioners censure Kittitas County clerk for treatment of employees and customersMoving day set: Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to close this coming AugustCentral Washington Dance Academy returns with 'The Nutcracker'Letter: Why aren't Biden supporters talking about all that's going wrong?Send off for JoelEllensburg girls’ basketball whips past WenatcheeMissing Mississippi man found deceasedCouncilwoman Lamb submits letter of resignation to pursue medical schoolA present under every tree: Motorcycle club hosts annual toy driveDec. 3 blotter: Spree of vehicle prowls Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter