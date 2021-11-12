Ashley Larson Image

“Self-Sealing Wound” 2021; 40x60”; acrylic paint on canvas by Ashley Larson

Ashlie Larson’s Bachelor of Fine Arts Senior Exhibition regarding mental health opens Monday in Gallery 231 located in Randall Hall on the Central Washington University campus. The exhibit will run through Nov. 19, according to a news release from CWU.

This exhibition an opportunity to view the work of an artist simply trying to understand how her own mind functions.

Look at the Bright Side will feature multimedia works that explore the effects of depression, anxiety, and trauma on the human mind and body, as well as taking a closer look at how one can find comfort within their own mental illness.

All of the artist’s work is drawn from her own experiences concerning her mental state. In her own words, Larson says that the feelings she depicts in her work are “difficult to put into words.” Therefore, visual communication is the most effective form of expression she has found.

Of her work, Larson has said that she hopes others can connect to the pieces she creates, and perhaps that they won’t feel as alone with their struggles as she has in the past.

Look at the Bright Side will open with an artist reception from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday in Gallery 231 on the second floor of Randall Hall at CWU. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Parking is free after 4 p.m.

