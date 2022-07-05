From police blotter: An Umptanum Road women reported an emu on her property.
— July 5, 2002
30 years ago
Jean Riggs of Ellensburg discovered a 16-pound puffball mushroom which she and her husband, Toby, found recently while driving in the Coleman Canyon area north of Ellensburg. She said the large mushroom was found along the side of the road with two other smaller puffballs — one the size of a basketball and the other the size of a baseball.
— July 5, 1992
50 years ago
Some members of the Ellensburg City Council took another poke at the Downtown Task Force, wondering aloud whether the group ever intends to proceed with some of the proposed downtown revitalization. The Task Force members explained they were not stalling but talking about a assessment district to fund improvements.
— July 6, 1972
75 years ago
Beneath cloudless skies, Kittitas County residents observed the first of three days of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the event not marked by a special observance in Ellensburg or the valley but highlighted in the upper county by the beginning of festivities at Roslyn that will continue through the holiday. At Roslyn, one of the largest parades in that community’s history started a celebration of many events, among them an address by Judge Jay A. Whitfield of the Kittitas County Superior Court, a band concert, a baseball game, and childrens contests.
— July 5, 1947
100 years ago
In a thrilling race that kept 30,000 or more spectators on their feet from start to finish, Jimmy Murphy won the 11th 250-mile national championship automobile race at the Tacoma Speedway by a margin of a few seconds over Tom Milton, who had led the majority of the distance. The average speed of the winner was 97.6.
— July 5, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record