20 years ago
The public is invited to join the grand opening of Ellensburg’s Youth Center at 406 E. Capitol St. in the remodeled former grocery store, across from Morgan Middle School. Over 7,200 hours of volunteer labor, local businesses and non profit organizations got the Youth Center in shape for the celebration.
— February 8, 2001
30 years ago
Kittitas County Fair Board gave the fair manager the authority to submit a bid that may bring the Washington Barrel Racing Association championships to Ellensburg in October, 1991.
— February 8, 1991
50 years ago
Local game officials and Field and Stream President Gerald French toured the Quillamene area and reported seeing 140 elk and 21 deer. “They’ve wintered pretty well including the fawns, “ French said. “We saw no chukars, though.”
— February 6, 1971
75 years ago
Construction on a modern high school building on the outskirts of open country near Cle Elum is needed in a report and study completed by the Cle Elum school district. The report included an assessment that the existing facilities are inadequate and unsatisfactory for present and future needs.
— February 9, 1946
100 years ago
Ellensburg Trapshooting club has joined the Spokesman-Review Telegraphic Shoot, wiring notifications of their entry. A number of Inland Empire cities have already joined and the end of the season the club having the highest percentage will win the cup, which is now held by Kellogg, Idaho. The club will meet at the Craig Hill field where all members are urged to turn out with the three highest scores of the day being forwarded to the headquarters in Spokane.
— February 11, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.