Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


20 years ago

Central Washington University has reported a record fall enrollment — 7,980 full time equivalent students. Previous high enrollment was 7,935 in 1996.

— Oct.12, 2001

30 years ago

An aircraft, an A-6E Intruder bomber based at Whidbey Island Air Station crashed into a cliff, exploded and fell into the Columbia River in the northeast corner of Kittitas County. One crewman body has been found and another is missing, presumed killed in the crash.

— Oct. 11, 1991

50 years ago

In anticipation of the opening of hunting season some 200 members of Kittitas County Search and Rescue conducted a two-day field exercise on the weekend. With three adult advisers they conducted a simulated search in the mountains between Wilson and Reecer creeks. The exercise included all phases of rescue work, including use of field communications, grid searching, map work and eating and sleeping in a search area.

— Oct. 12, 1971

75 years ago

Ellensburg City Council approved a resolution to direct postwar development funds for a city-wide streets project. Half the fund must be matched dollar for dollar by the city, making a total of about $74,000 which would be available for the project.

— Oct. 12, 1946

100 years ago

The Western Washington Automobile Association featured Kittitas County on its monthly cover and a feature article on the scenery in the county and the economical camping options. It is another boost to the area’s tourism efforts.

— Oct. 12, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.