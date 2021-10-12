Looking Back: A-6E Intruder bomber crashes By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Oct 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mersinger Bryan Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoCentral Washington University has reported a record fall enrollment — 7,980 full time equivalent students. Previous high enrollment was 7,935 in 1996.— Oct.12, 2001 30 years agoAn aircraft, an A-6E Intruder bomber based at Whidbey Island Air Station crashed into a cliff, exploded and fell into the Columbia River in the northeast corner of Kittitas County. One crewman body has been found and another is missing, presumed killed in the crash.— Oct. 11, 199150 years agoIn anticipation of the opening of hunting season some 200 members of Kittitas County Search and Rescue conducted a two-day field exercise on the weekend. With three adult advisers they conducted a simulated search in the mountains between Wilson and Reecer creeks. The exercise included all phases of rescue work, including use of field communications, grid searching, map work and eating and sleeping in a search area. — Oct. 12, 197175 years agoEllensburg City Council approved a resolution to direct postwar development funds for a city-wide streets project. Half the fund must be matched dollar for dollar by the city, making a total of about $74,000 which would be available for the project.— Oct. 12, 1946100 years agoThe Western Washington Automobile Association featured Kittitas County on its monthly cover and a feature article on the scenery in the county and the economical camping options. It is another boost to the area’s tourism efforts.— Oct. 12, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kittitas County A-6e Intruder Sport Work Military Journalism Enrollment Bomber Monica Mersinger Feature Article Exercise Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantFamilies and friends of those lost to overdose hold public remembranceNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsKittitas PUD increases power rates Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter