Steve Dunnagan, the city of Kittitas’ only police officer, started work after being sworn in as the police chief. Dunnagan, a retired Alaska State Trooper with 22 years of law enforcement experience, is providing eight hour per day coverage during a 40 hour work week. He will also develop a reserve police officer program.
— March 22, 2002
30 years ago
More than 1,100 high school student from across the state converged on CWU and the school’s Conference Center for the 25th annual Northwest Teen Jamboree. The event, with all activities based on campus, also has filled area motels in its 15 years of coming to Ellensburg.
— March 22, 1992
50 years ago
During the past three days smoke has been a common sight coming out of the top of the chimney at Central’s power plant. The physical plant director said the smoke should be gone as the college returns to “100 percent gas.” For the past three days there has been smoke as several residents nearby the power plant called to tell the Record. The smoke was caused by coal and new personnel learning the mix of air and coal fuel.
— March 22, 1972
75 years ago
After five consecutive mid-March days on which maximum temperatures in excess of 70 degrees were reported, Spring came officially to the Kittitas Valley at 2 a.m. today and at 1 o’clock this afternoon gray skies prevailed, there was a mild but chilly wind a-blowing and the mercury was at 58 with little likelihood of going much higher.
— March 21, 1947
100 years ago
Thirty-eight members of the Rotary club of Yakima will arrive on a special rail car and will be met by representatives of the Rotary clubs of Seattle to assist in forming a Rotary club in Ellensburg. The organization is to be created and acknowledged with a banquet following at the Antlers Hotel.
— March 23, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.