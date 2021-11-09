Support Local Journalism


30 years ago

Don Haley doesn’t know which uniform to wear in the Veteran’s Day parade. He’s served in them all. He was a U.S. Army paratrooper and in the infantry. He served in the Austrailian Citizens Military Force and regular army during the Vietnam War. He served with the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, the Air National Guard and the Army National Guard. He also worked in the nuclear protection force of the Department of Energy and commuted from Ellensburg to Hanford for more than 17 years and retired from the special force in 1996.

— Nov. 10, 2001

75 years ago

A new children’s department will be opened in the basement of the Ellensburg Public Library next week. Mrs. Lannes Purnell, librarian, announced. While no formal open house was held, residents were invited to visit the new juvenile library quarters. The improvement — the total cost of which will exceed $3,000 — was financed with funds received from card table licenses.

— Nov. 8, 1946

100 years ago

Kittitas County farmers will donate a carload of wheat for the Near East Relief. The local farm bureau approved the donation at the regular meeting. Wheat growers are conducting the campaign in the state and were asked to contribute 26 carloads of grain and the apportionment for Kittitas County was one carload. The railroads will transport the wheat to tidewater. Milling will probably be done by Seattle mills for a nominal fee.

— Nov. 4, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

