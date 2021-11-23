Looking Back: A week for record-breaking weather By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Nov 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mersinger Bryan Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 30 years agoThanksgiving took on new meaning for Jerry and Carol Alldredge — their house on North Water Street burned. The fire grew quickly destroying the front of the house in about 30 minutes and leaving extensive smoke damage. No one was home and there were no injuries. A planned Thanksgiving feast in the house was canceled, but in the midst of personal tragedy, Jerry Alldredge said his family is here and his kids are here. The cause and amount of damage had not be determined.— Nov. 23, 1991 75 years agoAn all-time November record snowfall of 10.7 inches fell in the Kittitas Valley in a 24-hour ending at 10:30 am. Snow covered the valley to a depth of 12 inches. In downtown Ellensburg the city streets cleared snow piling it in the center of the streets to clear traffic lanes and during the afternoon, workers will scoop up the mid-street barriers of snow. — Nov. 22, 1946100 years agoThe mercury was recorded at a new low record for the season this morning being one above zero. the previous low record for the season was seven above recorded yesterday. Farmers of the valley are almost snowbound although a number are coming to town as necessary on sleds pulled by horse team. Rural mail carriers made a valiant effort to cover their routes but none of the four were able to completely get around.— Nov. 23, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Snow Street Monica Mersinger Highway Meteorology Transports Zootechnics Mail Carrier Thanksgiving Jerry Alldredge Town Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman found dead in Easton identifiedCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsNov. 22 blotter: Neighbor tracking Door Dash ordersNov. 19 blotter: Women singing in their carSpokane Valley woman missing after leaving EllensburgLetter: City's preventive measures are destroying vehiclesNov. 18 blotter: Herd of elk on road Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter