20 years ago

The Ellensburg High School football team earned a tie for the Mid Vallley league with a convincing 42-0 victory over the visiting Wildcats of Eastmont High School. The Bulldogs finished 6-1 in league and are co-champs with West Valley and Prosser.

— Nov. 2, 2001

30 years ago

A 9-year-old boy, Clinton SwinDell of East Wenatchee found an ancient Indian fishing knife while walking along the banks of the Columbia River while kicking rocks. Russell Congdown of the North Central Washington Museum reported that the knife is made of petrified wood, is about 1,000 years old and a common artifact found in the area. Clinton said he wants to keep the knife refusing to trade with his sister, Jacque, who offered every one of her 800 baseball cards.

— Nov. 1, 1991

75 years ago

Work continues on a six-block stretch of Main Street and the one-block stretch of Eighth Street which began late in September. The work has been done by the Columbia Asphalt Paving Company of Yakima. The asphalt paving has raised the level of Main Street about three inches in the six-block stretch, between Second and Eighth streets, which was improved. Between Sixth and Eighth streets, it was necessary to widen the Main street artery about 10 feet throughout its entire course. Curbs and gutters were finished on the project.

— Nov. 8, 1946

100 years ago

Virgina Pinney and Dorothy Norling entertained 24 of their high school friends at a charming Halloween party at the home of Virginia’s parents, Mrs. and Mrs. Ray Pinney. The house was decorated in yellow and black and jack-o-lanterns and witches helped carry out the Halloween motif. The guests were met at the door by smalll “spooks”. The evening was spent in playing Halloween games and dancing. Refreshments of a Halloween nature were served.

— Nov. 2, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record

