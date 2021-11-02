Looking Back: Ancient Indian knife found By Monica Mersinger From the Daily Record archives Nov 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mersinger Bryan Myrick Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoThe Ellensburg High School football team earned a tie for the Mid Vallley league with a convincing 42-0 victory over the visiting Wildcats of Eastmont High School. The Bulldogs finished 6-1 in league and are co-champs with West Valley and Prosser.— Nov. 2, 2001 30 years agoA 9-year-old boy, Clinton SwinDell of East Wenatchee found an ancient Indian fishing knife while walking along the banks of the Columbia River while kicking rocks. Russell Congdown of the North Central Washington Museum reported that the knife is made of petrified wood, is about 1,000 years old and a common artifact found in the area. Clinton said he wants to keep the knife refusing to trade with his sister, Jacque, who offered every one of her 800 baseball cards.— Nov. 1, 199175 years ago Work continues on a six-block stretch of Main Street and the one-block stretch of Eighth Street which began late in September. The work has been done by the Columbia Asphalt Paving Company of Yakima. The asphalt paving has raised the level of Main Street about three inches in the six-block stretch, between Second and Eighth streets, which was improved. Between Sixth and Eighth streets, it was necessary to widen the Main street artery about 10 feet throughout its entire course. Curbs and gutters were finished on the project.— Nov. 8, 1946100 years agoVirgina Pinney and Dorothy Norling entertained 24 of their high school friends at a charming Halloween party at the home of Virginia's parents, Mrs. and Mrs. Ray Pinney. The house was decorated in yellow and black and jack-o-lanterns and witches helped carry out the Halloween motif. The guests were met at the door by smalll "spooks". The evening was spent in playing Halloween games and dancing. Refreshments of a Halloween nature were served.— Nov. 2, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record 