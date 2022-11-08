20 years ago
Central Washington University has come down with a serious case of football fever. The Wildcats, sitting at 10-0, are off to one of their best starts Nov. 6 in the nation, and the campus is buzzing.
— Nov. 8, 2002
30 years ago
United Way of Kittitas County’s 1992 fund drive has reached 58.1% of its total goal of raising $140,435 toward aiding local social service agencies.
— Nov. 9,1992
50 years ago
Mrs. E. E. Samuelson, who appeared on behalf of persons confined to wheelchairs, asked Kittitas County commissioners Monday to construct a suitable ramp at a courthouse entrance. “The handicapped face a barrier at the courthouse,” she remarked. Mrs. Samuelson also asked a ramp be constructed along the present stairway to the Treasurer’s and Assessor’s offices.
— Nov.8, 1972
75 years ago
Filling the college auditorium with a record standing-room-only crowd last night, homecoming at Central Washington College got off to an official start with the presentation of stunt night witnessed by students, faculty and a host of alumni. Beneath sunny skies a homecoming parade started at the college and wound through the business secton of Ellensburg. All floats in the parade were entered by campus groups competing for a grand prize.
— Nov. 8, 1947
100 years go
Ballots Nearly Burned — Perry Montgomery of Vantage Ferry was bringing the ballots of his precinct in when he discovered the rear seat of his Ford car was on fire. Stopping the car in the middle of a puddle of water in the road, Montgomery rescued the ballots, and extinguished the fire after it had burned robes and cushions in the rear seat. But the ballot remained intact.
— Nov. 8, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.
