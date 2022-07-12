Sometime every summer there is a point at which recent high school seniors become college freshmen. About 1,300 incoming Central Washington University freshmen have reached that point in the past two weeks as they’ve participated in the CWU’s summer orientation program.
— July 12, 2002
30 years ago
Local cowboy Ralph Sherrard was invited to the Haines, Oregon, fifth annual celebration honoring “Old Hands.” The idea of the gathering is to honor older, working cowboys and cowgirls, and Ralph was one of the 13 invited to participate. He was the only Washington cowboy to be honored, invited on the basis of articles about him in both the Salem, Or. Capital Press and Daily Record by local contributing writer Yvonne Prater.
— July 12,1992
50 years ago
Advertisement for Safeway grocery: Cantaloupes 4 for $1.00 Canned green beans — 5 for $1.00 Cheer detergent 10 lbs — $2.49 Fresh rhubarb pie — 69 cents
— July 12, 1972
75 years ago
Governor Mon C. Wallgren paused briefly in Ellensburg and expressed that he was doing everything in his power to bring President Truman here to attend this year’s Rodeo. The invitation to attend the Rodeo was forwarded through an re-enactment of the pony express and then by plane to Washington D. C. and to the president.
— July 12, 1947
100 years ago
The big street clock of the Chas. E. Dickson Jewelry store has been moved to the front of the new location of the store, 403 N. Pearl St.
— July 12, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record