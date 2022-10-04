20 years ago
Kittitas Valley shippers of timothy hay want the West Coast port lockout quickly settled and said they may have to temporarily lay off employees if port access doesn’t open up next week.
20 years ago
— Oct. 4, 2002
30 years ago
The Katrilli Finnish Folkdancers, a Seattle group which promotes Finnish folkdance traditions and ethnic customs, will perform during the celebration marking the opening of the Richard Fairbank Exhibits at Hal Holmes Community Center.
— Oct. 3, 1992
50 years ago
The State Parks and Recreation Commssion officially dedicated the Olmstead homestead on Saturday with a sizeable crowd and many dignitaries on hand.
— Oct. 4, 1972
75 years ago
Social news: Billy Wadron celebrated his seventh birthday with his classmates in Kittitas Grade school. After games, refreshments were served. The lovely decorated birthday cake, trimmed with pink and white rosebuds, bore the words “Happy Birthday” As Billy made his wish and blew out the candles the class sang the birthday song. Ice cream bars were served with the cake and nutcups were filled with Halloween candies. Each child also received a lollipop attached to a Halloween card. Billy opened presents after refreshments. Billy commented it was a lovely day.
— Oct. 4, 1947
100 years ago
“Blood and Sand” the Paramount picture featuring Lila Lee and Rudolph Valentino, said to be Valentino’s greatest picture will be shown at the Colonial theatre beginning next Friday. Mr. Farrell, manager of the Colonial, says that this picture has played to capacity crowds everywhere for extended bookings.
— Oct. 4, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.
