20 years ago
Safeway's plan to build a gas station in front of the Ellensburg store are on hold, according to a company spokesperson. The company conducted traffic patterns studies, location and chose to not build the gas station as it had earlier intended. It had planned to open a five-pump gas station with a 4,000 square foot station in the parking lot adjacent to the Ruby Street and Fifth Avenue Intersection.The station would have meant the loss of 35 parking stalls.
— January 26, 2001
30 years ago
The Ellensburg Rotary Club is sending a "care package" to Kitttitas Valley service personnel serving in the Middle East. John Fitterer, president, and member Bob Hood are handling the packaging and preparation for shipment of the shoe-box size package which Rotarians are filling with non-perishable foods and notions, a personal letter and news clippings.
— January 25, 1991
50 years ago
The loss of a 4 X 5 foot painting from the Fine Arts Building on the Central Washington College campus is being investigated by campus security. The painting, by J. Iqbal Jafree, associate professor of art, was taken sometime between Saturday morning and Sunday morning. The painting is valued at $1,600 and features an abstract of rainbow colors at the top and a black line across the bottom.
— January 25, 1971
75 years ago
B F. Reed, 82, one of Kittitas Vallley's earliest known pioneer businessman and civic leaders, died. He had been active in business and community affairs in the valley since 1891 including serving on city council, owning and operating an early creamery and hay and grain operations. He also helped in the movement of the construction of the High Line canal.
— January 25, 1946
100 years ago
Chief Alva Tucker announced that he had appointed a special patrolman to be stationed at the sledding grounds on Craig's Hill from where complaints have come to the effect that some of the boys enjoying the sport have conducted themselves in an unbecoming manner.
— January 26, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record