Kamola 1911

Built 110 years sgo in 1911 as the first girls dormitory on the campus of Washington State Normal School, Kamola Hall was constructed in a Spanish style of locally made bricks. The elegantly decorated hall was named Kamola, the daughter of the famous Kittitas Indian Chief Owhi. In 1915, an addition was built which could house 112 young women students. The hall is located on the north side of 8th Avenue between D and Walnut Streets. It was the third building constructed on the W.S.N.S. campus.

 Courtesy Ellensburg Public Library

20 years ago

Jesse Fleming and Jordan Lewis, two 10-year-old Ellensburg boys, don’t seem to mind the enormity of their task. They were outside the doors of Super 1 Foods to begin their quest to collect donations for the American Red Cross. “I’m doing this because I want to save the children who were hurt” explained Fleming. The two boys took turns holding out a one gallon glass jar decorated with a hand lettered sign. They explain they are collecting funds for those hurt by the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. The boys received permission from the Red Cross, Super 1 and their parents to collect funds for the children harmed by the attack in New York.

— Sept. 14, 2001

75 years ago

The 32 pupils of the sixth grade visited KCUW here yesterday for a first-hand look at a station in operation. Children were interviewed over the air. Under the direction of their teacher, Miss Ethel Niergarth, the students will set up a simulated radio station between two classrooms, using a public address system.

— Sept. 14, 1946

100 years ago

Anything growable in temperate climes may be and is grown in Kittitas County, judging by the remarkable variety of exhibits in the county fair building, ready for public inspection this morning after countless hours of work by scores of men and women. Fruits and vegetables of practically all varieties that can be grown in the Northwest are to be seen at the fair. Game and fish of many species are on display. The county possesses many real artists, whose work in needle craft or with the brush amazed visitors at the big building. Much preparations were made to display the products in a pleasing way.

— Sept. 14, 1921

Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.

