Looking back: Boys raise money for 9/11 victims Sep 14, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Mersinger Bryan Myrick Built 110 years sgo in 1911 as the first girls dormitory on the campus of Washington State Normal School, Kamola Hall was constructed in a Spanish style of locally made bricks. The elegantly decorated hall was named Kamola, the daughter of the famous Kittitas Indian Chief Owhi. In 1915, an addition was built which could house 112 young women students. The hall is located on the north side of 8th Avenue between D and Walnut Streets. It was the third building constructed on the W.S.N.S. campus. Courtesy Ellensburg Public Library Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 20 years agoJesse Fleming and Jordan Lewis, two 10-year-old Ellensburg boys, don’t seem to mind the enormity of their task. They were outside the doors of Super 1 Foods to begin their quest to collect donations for the American Red Cross. “I’m doing this because I want to save the children who were hurt” explained Fleming. The two boys took turns holding out a one gallon glass jar decorated with a hand lettered sign. They explain they are collecting funds for those hurt by the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center. The boys received permission from the Red Cross, Super 1 and their parents to collect funds for the children harmed by the attack in New York.— Sept. 14, 2001 75 years agoThe 32 pupils of the sixth grade visited KCUW here yesterday for a first-hand look at a station in operation. Children were interviewed over the air. Under the direction of their teacher, Miss Ethel Niergarth, the students will set up a simulated radio station between two classrooms, using a public address system. — Sept. 14, 1946100 years agoAnything growable in temperate climes may be and is grown in Kittitas County, judging by the remarkable variety of exhibits in the county fair building, ready for public inspection this morning after countless hours of work by scores of men and women. Fruits and vegetables of practically all varieties that can be grown in the Northwest are to be seen at the fair. Game and fish of many species are on display. The county possesses many real artists, whose work in needle craft or with the brush amazed visitors at the big building. Much preparations were made to display the products in a pleasing way.— Sept. 14, 1921Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jesse Fleming Student Boys Economics Agriculture Food Monica Mersinger Funds Jordan Lewis Ethel Niergarth Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOpening day of school: Kittitas schools follow own mask pathKittitas Valley Healthcare retains most employees amongst mandatory vaccine mandateEllensburg 16-year-old releases new song 'Royalty'Brewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneSept. 10 blotter: Mountain lion spotted near Irene RinehartCentral Washington football looks to slow Barriere, No. 8 Eastern WashingtonCity Council moves annexation request for four properties west of Anderson Road forwardCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictLetter: Anti-vaxers have been warned of the consequencesBack to school Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter