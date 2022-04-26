The future of Roslyn’s 115-year-old Immaculate Conception Church rests in the hands of about 85 families and the generosity of the people they reach. The parishioners are attempting to raise $200,000 to complete repairs recommended by a structural engineer and an architect who studied the Catholic church after the Feb. 28, 2001 earthquake.
— April 26, 2002
30 years ago
A program is offered free to anyone interested at St. Andrews Catholic Church on Mother Joseph, a pioneering nun who came to the Pacific Northwest in 1856. She founded Providence Academy in Vancouver, Wa., Providence Hospital in Seattle, and Spokane’s Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. For 46 years she worked establishing hospitals, schools, and orphanages. Mother Joseph’s statue was placed in Satuary Hall in the nation’s capital and is designated Washington State’s Most Distinguished Citizen.
— April 26, 1992
50 years ago
Carrying back moon rocks, the Apollo 16 astronauts splashed down in the Pacific Ocean. The final hours before splashdown were annoying by a minor electrical problem in the main guidance system. At one point Astronaut John Young solved the problem by kicking a computer panel.
— April 26, 1972
75 years ago
Three-year-old Betty Ziemba was at home, scratched up but otherwise okay. The little girl opened the door of the family car near Easton while it was moving and rolled out but did not fracture a bone.
— April 26, 1947
100 years ago
Three hundred men have been put to work in the last two weeks at the Casland Lumber Co, in the Teanaway. Repairs on the company’s track were rushed due to the wash out by the floods last winter when the Teanaway River changed its course and a Yakima man lost his life. The change has straightened a curve near the Sunset highway. Demand for building material is reported to be stronger than it has ever been.
— April 27, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record