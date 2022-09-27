• A 14th Avenue resident complained of people running in a group in the middle of the road.
• An Anderson Street woman reported a 13-year-old girl throwing a rock at her vehicle as she drove on Anderson Street, coming through an open window and striking her.
• A Vista Road resident reported numerous encounters and ongoing problems of a skunk in her backyard.
— Sept. 27, 2002
30 years ago
It was an appropriate vow on Saturday morning to some 300 people who packed the gym of the new Kittitas Elementary/Middle School for a cornerstone and dedication ceremony. After watching construction from the playground for the past year, Kittitas middle school students have a building of their own and elementary students have class rooms that are much larger than the cramped old school next door.
— Sept. 27, 1992
50 years ago
1,580 sheep span the scenic road and beauty of the canyon drive between Ellensburg and Cle Elum on Highway 10 with Dick Yuskoff moving his herd from Lake Cle Elum area to his ranch on Dry Creek preparing for market. It takes a day to move the herd.
— Sept. 27, 1972
75 years ago
With enrollment hitting the 1,100 mark after the first two days of registration and a strong possibility of it jumping up to 1,200 by next week, the number of students enrolled at Central Washington College has reached the highest peak in the institution’s history.
— Sept. 27, 1947
100 years ago
A Ford truck in which J. C. Long and W. C. Minton, East Side farmers were riding was demolished at a rail crossing one mile east of Ellensburg. Both Minton and Long escaped serious injury. Minton sustaining a bruised arm and Long a bruised shoulder. The two men stated that they failed to see the approaching train but the train engineer declares that the whistle was sounded.
— Sept. 27, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.