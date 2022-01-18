Ellensburg Fire Department Chief Robert Schmidt is looking for $17,000 to buy a thermal-imaging camera.The camera would help firefighters locate victims and see through dense smoke and darkness to pinpoint where a fire is located. Law enforcement ,too, has used this technology to locate suspects hiding from cops.
— Jan. 18, 2002
30 years ago
Dr. Ivory V. Nelson, chancellor of the Alamo Community College District, San Antonio, Texas, will become the 11th president of Central Washington University on March 1. Nelson, 56, a 29-year veteran of leadership at every level of higher education has headed the five campus Alamo Community College District for six years.
— Jan. 17, 1992
50 years ago
County and city road crews came to grips with winter weather in the Upper County again. Hopefully the current storm would not develop into one of the ferocity which hit last week. At the summit a foot of new snow as reported. Easton and Cle Elum had about four inches and it continued to fall heavily.
— Jan. 17, 1972
75 years ago
Central Washington College received approval to receive deactivated Ellensburg air base buildings to be moved to the campus and re-erected as temporary student union building. The college will also receive necessary furniture and equipment for veterans’ educational facilities for recreational and instruction purposed involving 6,900 square feet of floor space. Surplus buildings will be taken from Ellensburg Army air base.
— Jan. 18, 1947
100 years ago
Ellensburg youngsters are to have a skating pond at the Kittitas Lumber Co. Pond. City dads gathered together to scrap and add water to the pond so that by the next weekend, both youngsters and older folks can enjoy a good skate.
— Jan. 17, 1922
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.