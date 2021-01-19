20 years ago
David Bowen, Jerrry Petit and Peggy Holmes were selected by the Kittitas County Democratic Party as the potential sucessor to county Auditor Bev Allenbaugh, a fellow party member. The long-time auditor announced she was retiring at the beginning of the year and her last day is Feb. 28.
— January 19, 2001
30 years ago
Fatso went missing. Fatso is one of two cats that Irene Meintz was entrusted with while her Marine son, Chris, was being shipped off to Saudi Arabia. When opening a screen door, Fatso made his break. A mad hunt with the help of understanding neighbors took up the chase only for Fatso to return on his own. Ms. Meintz relieved at Fatso’s return, wished to thank all those involved.
— January 18, 1991
50 years ago
By a 9-4 vote, a group of city employees chose to unionize. The employees included a group of clerical personnel and finance department staff.
— January 19, 1971
75 years ago
The Kittitas County Living Memorial Association’s fund already totals $3,341. The association will attempt to raise a fund of $50,000 for the construction of a swimming pool in the city park as a memorial to the county’s dead in World War II. The city of Ellensburg is to undertake the remainder of the development of the park, the entire project to be known as Memorial Park.
— January 18, 1946
100 years ago
The Ellensburg city council passed an ordinance confirming the assessments for the Local Improvement District, providing for the paving on Main and A streets from Sixth to the city limits, recently completed and for the grading of East Eight street from Chestnut east to the city limits.
— January 18, 1921
Monica Mersinger is a historic preservationist documenting Northwest history, photography and is a local history columnist for the Daily Record.